HULL CITY manager Sergej Jakirovic was quick to praise his side’s character after they picked up a point at Swansea City – thanks to an equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage-time.

John Egan’s first league goal since January 2023 earned the Tigers a draw when all seemed lost after Swansea scored from their only two shots on target.

Zan Vipotnik gave them the lead in the 41st minute and then Ronald struck to put them back in front, just before the hour mark.

In between, former Swansea striker Olli McBurnie slid in to convert a superb cross from the left by Ryan Giles to level, three minutes after Vipotnik’s opener.

With time fast running out, Egan’s first goal for the club – since signing in the summer from Burnley – secured a late point for the visitors.

“We didn’t deserve to lose the game, especially after having so many chances in the second half. Their goalkeeper was unbelievable with his saves, just like in Bristol,” said Jakirovic.

“What was bad for us was that we conceded a goal on the counterattack to allow them to take the lead 2-1. But I’m very happy for the lads because we didn’t surrender.

“We changed things with our substitutes. Between the 70-75th minutes, we dropped a little bit and we couldn’t get the ball.

HAPPY: Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“So we changed and put more pressure on the ball and in the end we got our reward with a very important point. We have more options now off our bench.

“It’s very frustrating that we conceded two goals from two shots on target. The first goal was to not concede goals, but it showed the character of our team to come back as we did.

“Every game in this league is huge because there are so many tough teams. We play Southampton next weekend and after what happened at home against Blackburn, we owe our fans a good performance.”

Even though they picked up a point, Hull dropped two places in the table to 20th, while Swansea stayed in seventh as they extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

Swansea City: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon, G Franco (Widell 90), Galbraith, Ronald, Yalcouye (Cullen 71), Inoussa (Eom 64), Vipotnik (Idah 64). Unused substitutes: Fisher, Samuels-Smith, Benson, Casey, S Parker.

Hull City: Pandur, Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles, Hadziahmetovic (Belloumi 64), Lundstram (Gyabi 84), Akintola (Slater 64), Gelhardt (Ndala 77), Joseph (Destan 85), McBurnie. Unused substitutes: Phillips, Drameh, Famewo, Palmer.