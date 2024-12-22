Hull City rediscover home comforts against Swansea City to hint at brighter era under Ruben Selles

As the MKM Stadium partied to Status Quo's Rockin' All Over the World, the relief was palpable.

It has been a year to forget for Hull City on home soil with a solitary victory for every season – but the latest one could signal the start of a brighter era under Ruben Selles.

Hull had threatened a win in Selles' first two games, only for anxiety to creep in when they had the match in the palm of their hand.

The Tigers wobbled again after taking the lead against Swansea City but found a rare bit of quality in a wretched season to land the decisive blow.

With just two starts to his name, Mason Burstow has had to be patient since his summer arrival from Chelsea.

But he may just have made himself impossible to ignore with a fine winner in Hull's last home game of the year.

City were 10 minutes away from extending their winless run to 14 matches when Burstow lashed a 20-yard shot beyond Swans goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Instead of being left with a familiar sense of what might have been, Hull could celebrate a victory that showcased the battling qualities required to pull away from the foot of the Championship.

The Tigers have rediscovered their bite under Ruben Selles. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A return of just three wins – all in the space of 11 days at the start of autumn – had left City rooted to the bottom but a first success under Selles leaves them outside the bottom three at Christmas.

While the Tigers remain in danger, they have avoided a battle against history.

Over the past decade, seven of the 10 teams bottom of the Championship on Christmas Day have gone on to be relegated to League One.

Given their position when Selles walked through the door, Hull should be grateful for small mercies.

Mason Burstow scored the winner for Hull. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

City's challenge is to ensure this new manager bounce turns into something sustainable but the Spaniard is getting a tune out of a fragile squad.

It has been a year of lessons for Hull, who began 2024 in the top six under Liam Rosenior.

City decided Rosenior's time was up after their home form cost them a place in the play-offs but the promise of attractive football failed to materialise during Tim Walter's short reign.

The club's gamble did not pay off and Selles has been left to pick up the pieces.

Ruben Selles had reasons to smile after seeing Hull end their winless run with a positive performance. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Whereas a top-six finish was the aim when Hull beat Blackburn Rovers in their final home game of 2023, City are in survival mode 12 months on.

Nevertheless, Selles is still encouraging his team to be brave with the ball.

For all the positives against Swansea – the spirit, endeavour and dominance – there was frustration at the way they handed the initiative back to the visitors.

Hull hit the front in a repeat of Selles' first two games in charge, Joao Pedro the scorer with a deflected first-half effort.

But they lost control and were punished just before the break when Harry Darling headed home.

Selles' mood had changed by full-time thanks to Burstow's late intervention but there was a warning to his players amid the praise.

"I think the only moment when we had problems in the game was at 1-0 when we started kicking long balls thinking we had something to protect," said Selles.

"For me, the equaliser is not the disappointment; the disappointment is our reaction after we scored. That goal came from our reaction.

"We lost control of the game. We had been playing every goal kick and restart short but then we started to kick them long. That is not acceptable.

"We need to control the game the way we want to control the game. It doesn't matter what the score is.

"If we lose the ball playing from the back, it will be my responsibility because I decide that the team needs to play like that. We can't go into protective mode every time we go 1-0 up."

Selles was otherwise pleased with Hull's approach in a match that took a while to come to life.

The City boss had already seen an unmarked Regan Slater put a golden chance wide and Gustavo Puerta hit the post by the time Pedro broke the deadlock in the 34th minute.

Steven Alzate slid a pass into the striker in the left channel and his effort snuck past Vigouroux at the near post with the help of a deflection.

Swansea had shown little to suggest they could respond but out of nowhere they were level.

One concerted spell of pressure was all it took for Hull to buckle, centre-back Darling beating Ivor Pandur with a powerful header from Josh Tymon's cross after staying up from a corner.

City survived a scare when Ben Cabango headed against the post in the closing stages and were not to be denied a deserved win.

Burstow had already had a sighter from range when he pounced on Vigouroux’s loose clearance, moved towards the edge of the box with purpose and bent a crisp strike beyond the Swans keeper.

The full-time whistle sparked joyous scenes in a show of unity that City will hope to bottle up under Selles.

​Hull City: Pandur, Giles, Hughes, Jones, Coyle (Drameh 71), Slater, Alzate (Simons 61), Puerta (Mehlem 85), Kamara (Burstow 61), Longman, Pedro. Substitutes unused: Racioppi, McLoughlin, Bedia, Omur, Jacob.

Goals: Pedro (34), Burstow (80)

Swansea City: Vigouroux, Key, Darling, Cabango, Tymon, Fulton, Grimes, Eom (Ronald 64), Cullen, Peart-Harris. Vipotnik (Bianchini 64). Substitutes unused: McLaughlin, Franco, Tjoe-a-on, Christie, Naughton, Abbey, Abdulai.

Goals: Darling (42)

Referee: T Bramall.