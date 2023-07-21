All Sections
Hull City reportedly face competition in pursuit of AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers

Hull City reportedly face competition for the signature of AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:39 BST

As per Hull Live, Travers is understood to be a “live target” for the Tigers but there are other potential suitors. The 24-year-old was Bournemouth’s first-choice stopper during their promotion-winning 2022/23 Championship season, although has been an understudy in the Premier League.

Hull had previously been linked with former Tigers loanee Karl Darlow, who coincidentally is said to be close to joining the Cherries from Newcastle United. Although Hull appear to be in the market for a goalkeeper, boss Liam Rosenior has insisted he has confidence in current goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

He told Hull Live: “Matty Ingram gives me so much confidence, I'm not going to panic into signing a goalkeeper and we'll keep working on our targets."You have lists and you work through your targets.

The 24-year-old was Bournemouth’s first-choice stopper during their promotion-winning 2022/23 Championship season. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesThe 24-year-old was Bournemouth’s first-choice stopper during their promotion-winning 2022/23 Championship season. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
"You have your number one target, two and three. It's the same thing that every club goes through and we're working on those targets at the moment."

