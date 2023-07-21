As per Hull Live, Travers is understood to be a “live target” for the Tigers but there are other potential suitors. The 24-year-old was Bournemouth’s first-choice stopper during their promotion-winning 2022/23 Championship season, although has been an understudy in the Premier League.

Hull had previously been linked with former Tigers loanee Karl Darlow, who coincidentally is said to be close to joining the Cherries from Newcastle United. Although Hull appear to be in the market for a goalkeeper, boss Liam Rosenior has insisted he has confidence in current goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

He told Hull Live: “Matty Ingram gives me so much confidence, I'm not going to panic into signing a goalkeeper and we'll keep working on our targets."You have lists and you work through your targets.

