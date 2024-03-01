Hull City reward Matty Jacob for happy new year as they look to protect sense of identity

The Tigers have not been shy in the transfer market under owner/chairman Acun Ilicali but there is still an understanding that the club needs to bring through players of its own who understand what wearing black-and-amber is about.

Having started in Hull's under-nines team and as the grandson of former player Geoff Baker, Barnsley-born left-back Jacob certainly falls into that category.

He made his debut as a substitute in the New Year's Day defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, and a goalscoring first start in a much-changed team at home to Birmingham City in the FA Cup third round the following Saturday.

He has since extended his record to three starts – two in the Championship – and five substitute appearances.

And although the 22-year-old is left-footed, he did an important job from the bench as a right-back at Huddersfield Town this month.

Recognising all of that, Hull have handed him a three-year contract with the club having an option to trigger a further 12 months.

UNDERSTANDING: Hull City left-back Matty Jacob is steeped in the club

"Matty epitomises the culture and the values of what we set,” he said of the former Pickering Town and Gateshead loanee. “He’s got family ties to the club, which I absolutely love.

“Matty has been unlucky with injury in previous months, but I always had a feeling that once he got his opportunity, he would grab it.

“For him to commit his future to us long term is fantastic. I love working with him and he has got the mentality and the temperament to keep improving.”