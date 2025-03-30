HULL CITY manager Ruben Selles urged his players to “reset and react” after slipping to defeat at home to relegation rivals Luton Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Jones scored a freak own goal to gift Luton a 1-0 victory in their relegation six-pointer at Hull.

Hull captain Lewie Coyle smashed a clearance into his team-mate Jones and it backfired by ending up in their own net early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That meant Luton, in the relegation zone, snatched a precious away triumph that moved them just three points behind Hull.

BOUNCE BACK: Hull City manager Ruben Selles. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

It was a resolute defensive showing by the visiting Hatters, as the home side suffered the familiar problem of lacking goal threat.

Hull had arrived on the back of a four-game unbeaten run – including two successive home wins against fellow strugglers Plymouth and Oxford – but that came to an abrupt end.

The Tigers continued their poor recent record against Luton, scoring just one goal in total against them in their previous seven league meetings now, including failing to score in the last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selles admitted that his team were a “little bit paralysed” and “shocked” after the own goal they conceded.

“In the first half, we showed what we wanted,” he said. “It was more about finishing the actions. The goal was the moment that changed the rest of the game.

"We need to be our true selves all the time and continue doing the things that we know work. I don’t like when we lose our identity.

“We were a little bit paralysed, a little bit shocked. That sometimes happens. It took time for us to react.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just for them, it’s also for me to find the strategies to change something, to reduce the damage. It’s a learning for all of us. I’m not going to let that game define us or what we can be.

“Today it was in our hands and we didn’t do what we wanted. Now we just need to be focused on Sheffield Wednesday.

“The game was more a ‘draw’ game, if it needed to be something. But it is what it is. Sometimes you get those situations on your side, sometimes they go against you.

“The fans created a very good atmosphere, coming from two victories at home which gave us good momentum, but it was a defeat and we need to continue analysing and be the best version of ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team has been in a good space. Games like today stay in the body for a couple of days.

"You need to reset and react. It’s a really good group, we just need to keep growing together.”

Hull City: Pandur, L Coyle, Jones, Hughes, McLoughlin, Alzate, Puerta (Amrabat 77), Kamara, Palmer (Lincoln 63), Gelhardt, Joseph (Crooks 63). Unused substitutes: Lo-Tutala, Egan, Burns, Drameh, Slater, Burstow.

Luton Town: Kaminski, Makosso, McGuinness, Bell, Burke (Chong 46), Clark, Walsh (Dabo 66), Aasgaard, Doughty (Naismith 85), Morris (Nordas 85), Adebayo (Alli 67). Unused substitutes: Krul, Walters, Nelson, Bowler.