Hull City see Luton Town close the gap as Ruben Selles looks for the right strategies
Alfie Jones scored a freak own goal to gift Luton a 1-0 victory in their relegation six-pointer at Hull.
Hull captain Lewie Coyle smashed a clearance into his team-mate Jones and it backfired by ending up in their own net early in the second half.
That meant Luton, in the relegation zone, snatched a precious away triumph that moved them just three points behind Hull.
It was a resolute defensive showing by the visiting Hatters, as the home side suffered the familiar problem of lacking goal threat.
Hull had arrived on the back of a four-game unbeaten run – including two successive home wins against fellow strugglers Plymouth and Oxford – but that came to an abrupt end.
The Tigers continued their poor recent record against Luton, scoring just one goal in total against them in their previous seven league meetings now, including failing to score in the last four.
Selles admitted that his team were a “little bit paralysed” and “shocked” after the own goal they conceded.
“In the first half, we showed what we wanted,” he said. “It was more about finishing the actions. The goal was the moment that changed the rest of the game.
"We need to be our true selves all the time and continue doing the things that we know work. I don’t like when we lose our identity.
“We were a little bit paralysed, a little bit shocked. That sometimes happens. It took time for us to react.
“It’s not just for them, it’s also for me to find the strategies to change something, to reduce the damage. It’s a learning for all of us. I’m not going to let that game define us or what we can be.
“Today it was in our hands and we didn’t do what we wanted. Now we just need to be focused on Sheffield Wednesday.
“The game was more a ‘draw’ game, if it needed to be something. But it is what it is. Sometimes you get those situations on your side, sometimes they go against you.
“The fans created a very good atmosphere, coming from two victories at home which gave us good momentum, but it was a defeat and we need to continue analysing and be the best version of ourselves.
“The team has been in a good space. Games like today stay in the body for a couple of days.
"You need to reset and react. It’s a really good group, we just need to keep growing together.”
Hull City: Pandur, L Coyle, Jones, Hughes, McLoughlin, Alzate, Puerta (Amrabat 77), Kamara, Palmer (Lincoln 63), Gelhardt, Joseph (Crooks 63). Unused substitutes: Lo-Tutala, Egan, Burns, Drameh, Slater, Burstow.
Luton Town: Kaminski, Makosso, McGuinness, Bell, Burke (Chong 46), Clark, Walsh (Dabo 66), Aasgaard, Doughty (Naismith 85), Morris (Nordas 85), Adebayo (Alli 67). Unused substitutes: Krul, Walters, Nelson, Bowler.
Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).