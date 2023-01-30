Hull City set to beat Huddersfield Town to late signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is set to complete a late move to Hull City ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The 32-year-old is set to be named on the bench for the Magpies for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg before sealing a loan move to East Yorkshire. Hull have beaten a number of Championship rivals to the player’s signature, including Yorkshire foes Huddersfield Town.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s tie with Southampton, manager Eddie Howe said of Darlow: "Karl will be involved with us tomorrow and then we'll see where we are after the game.”

The goalkeeper has made just one appearance for the Magpies this season following the arrival of Nick Pope in the summer. He played just eight times last term but the signing of Pope pushed him further down the St James’ Park pecking order.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 26: Karl Darlow of Newcastle United FC in action during the warm up before the start of the Eusebio Cup match between SL Benfica and Newcastle United at Estadio da Luz on July 26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)