Hull City set to beat Huddersfield Town to late signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow

The 32-year-old is set to be named on the bench for the Magpies for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg before sealing a loan move to East Yorkshire. Hull have beaten a number of Championship rivals to the player’s signature, including Yorkshire foes Huddersfield Town.
Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s tie with Southampton, manager Eddie Howe said of Darlow: "Karl will be involved with us tomorrow and then we'll see where we are after the game.”
The goalkeeper has made just one appearance for the Magpies this season following the arrival of Nick Pope in the summer. He played just eight times last term but the signing of Pope pushed him further down the St James’ Park pecking order.
Hull have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this month following Nathan Baxter's return to parent club Chelsea and Harvey Cartwright's loan move to League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers. Barring any late complications, Darlow should join ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Cardiff City.