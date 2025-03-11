Just as the first week of March was stellar for Yorkshire clubs, the second was pretty lousy in truth, with one or two notable exceptions.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best win of last weekend saw Sheffield Wednesday triumph 3-0 at Plymouth Argyle - making a mockery of the fact that Home Park was a supposed bogey ground - and they lead the parade in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week with four player nominations.

They are followed by Championship rivals Hull City, who claimed an excellent point at Bristol City and Sheffield United, who maintained their Premier League push with victory against Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the team, in a 3-5-2 formation with five clubs represented.

Goalkeeper

Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

Accomplished performance at Ashton Gate as 10-man Hull chiselled out a fine point - especially in the second half.

Defence

Whole-hearted, organised and showed leadership in a strong defensive showing.

Charlie Hughes (Hull City)

Won his duels and showed his importance to the side.

Charlie Hughes impressed for Hull City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United)

A dependable and consistent force for United and set up the all-important winner for Tyreece Cmapbell against Preson.

Midfield

Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caused no end of problems for chastened Argyle with his pace and trickery and also found the net.

Djeidi Gassama starred for Sheffield Wednesday against Plymouth Argyle. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

Class operator and showed that for the umpteenth time at Home Park.

Sydie Peck (Sheffield United)

Continued his breakthrough season with an excellent performance on a tense afternoon amid the Roses cauldron.

Sydie Peck has established himself at first-team level for Sheffield United. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Svante Ingelsson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Enjoyed himself in Devon and came up with an assist to crown a rewarding afternoon.

Ben Fox (Harrogate Town)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Weaver waxed lyrical about his ‘warrior’ type display as Harrogate took a giant step towards EFL safety with victory over Carlisle.

Forwards

Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Coming to the party at present and scored another goal, his fourth in his last six Owls appearances.

Rob Street (Doncaster Rovers)

Troubled Swindon with his pace and directness and scored a goal inside 20 seconds to take his tally to seven during a productive loan streak at Rovers.