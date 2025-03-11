Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United well-represented in Yorkshire Team of the Week
The best win of last weekend saw Sheffield Wednesday triumph 3-0 at Plymouth Argyle - making a mockery of the fact that Home Park was a supposed bogey ground - and they lead the parade in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week with four player nominations.
They are followed by Championship rivals Hull City, who claimed an excellent point at Bristol City and Sheffield United, who maintained their Premier League push with victory against Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston.
Here’s the team, in a 3-5-2 formation with five clubs represented.
Goalkeeper
Ivor Pandur (Hull City)
Accomplished performance at Ashton Gate as 10-man Hull chiselled out a fine point - especially in the second half.
Defence
Lewie Coyle (Hull City)
Whole-hearted, organised and showed leadership in a strong defensive showing.
Charlie Hughes (Hull City)
Won his duels and showed his importance to the side.
Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United)
A dependable and consistent force for United and set up the all-important winner for Tyreece Cmapbell against Preson.
Midfield
Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday)
Caused no end of problems for chastened Argyle with his pace and trickery and also found the net.
Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)
Class operator and showed that for the umpteenth time at Home Park.
Sydie Peck (Sheffield United)
Continued his breakthrough season with an excellent performance on a tense afternoon amid the Roses cauldron.
Svante Ingelsson (Sheffield Wednesday)
Enjoyed himself in Devon and came up with an assist to crown a rewarding afternoon.
Ben Fox (Harrogate Town)
Simon Weaver waxed lyrical about his ‘warrior’ type display as Harrogate took a giant step towards EFL safety with victory over Carlisle.
Forwards
Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday)
Coming to the party at present and scored another goal, his fourth in his last six Owls appearances.
Rob Street (Doncaster Rovers)
Troubled Swindon with his pace and directness and scored a goal inside 20 seconds to take his tally to seven during a productive loan streak at Rovers.
Head coach/manager: Ruben Selles (Hull City)