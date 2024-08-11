Oscar Estupinan's stoppage-time penalty showed something for Hull City to work with as they set off on a new course under Tim Walter.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the hundreds who left as soon as Fally Mayulu's 84th-minute strike for Bristol City hit the net had already decided there was not enough.

The over-riding positive for the Tigers was that whilst those fans gave up hope as soon as the Robins scored the goal they had been threatening – or rather Hull had been threatening to concede – for more than an hour of football, the players did not, hence the 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You're going to have to fight for points all season so it's good that in the first game with the new manager, the new style of play, we can all fight together and regain a point," said Will Jarvis, whose cross fellow substitute winger Liam Millar touched to Marvin Mehlem. When the debutant was fouled, Estupinan drilled in the spot kick.

As Walter put it: "They showed everybody they have big balls."

The football Hull played in their first Championship game under the German coach was more than ballsy, it was suicidal.

They constantly passed across the byline, planning to lure forwards on, thread it through them and have 95 per cent of the pitch to attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It worked wonderfully in the 74th minute, switching from their left corner flag to Jarvis on the right wing in the blink of an eye, only for the York-born 21-year-old, recalled from a loan at Shelbourne days earlier, to shoot at Max O'Leary.

LATE SAVIOUR: Oscar Estupinan scored Hull City's stoppage-time equaliser from the penalty spot

But usually it did not. Mayulu's goal was typical, centre-back Sean McLoughlin giving the ball away from near that same corner flag, Matty Jacob fluffing a clearance and the substitute scoring.

"Walterball" can be devastating with a John Stones or Virgil van Dijk picking passes but McLoughlin was last season's back-up central defender, Jacob the reserve left-back to Ryan Giles, an emergency winger with No 10 Abdulkadir Omur on the other flank. Lewie Coyle is a leader and a proper defender but as he showed giving the ball away playing it across his own penalty area with his weaker left foot, no playmaker.

Seven months after joining, goalkeeper Ivor Pandur made his Hull debut and with Jean Michael Seri injured, the central midfield was Regan Slater, in an out of the team last season, and Xavier Simons, who made five starts on loan at Fleetwood Town as they were relegated from League One. Estupinan was loaned out too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wise men say only fools rush in," the Hull fans sing, a good transfer policy from a solid foundation but after a big summer clearout you cannot be so lastminute.com.

IMPROVEMENT: New signing Liam Millar's introduction made Hull City far more effective

Jarvis said it: "You're going to have to fight for points all season," not just when the new signings have got their head around Walterball.

"It's tough getting used to a new style of play," he pointed out.

It was effective for 15 minutes, Slater popping up on the right with a cross-shot after Hull pressing – textbook Walterball. O'Leary denied Estupinan from point blank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hull's players were just not good enough at what they were asked to do. They were supposed to hog the ball but with Bristol City playing like an away team, only had 40 per cent of first-half possession. Some of the times McLoughlin and Jacob in particular gave the ball away would have been punished by better Championship opponents.

There was hope, though.

Walter’s substitutions on the hour, bringing on Jarvis and Millar wide, pushing Mehlem deeper and Omur inside to turn 4-2-3-1 into 4-3-3, made a huge difference.

"It's important to have a winger who can go one on one and drop the other side a bit deeper," said Walter.

Jarvis explained: "The gaffer told us just to play direct.

"(Mayulu's) goal came when we both came on so maybe if you attack too much you concede but we looked like we had more of a spark and we had a lot more chances created."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striking that balance will be the tricky part and it is far from certain Walter is willing to. But his chances will be much better with the tools for the job.

Hull City: Pandur; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Jacob (Sellars-Fleming 87); Slater (Jarvis 59), Simons; Omur, Mehlem (Burns 90+4), Giles (Millar 59); Estupinan. Unused substitutes: Fleming, Smith, Racioppi, Ashbee, Tinsdale.

Bristol City: O’Leary; Tanner, Dickie, Pring; Bird, Knight (Wells 72); Sykes (Bell 72), Williams, Mehmeti (Naismith 89); Armstrong (Mayulu 64). Unused substitutes: Bajic, Gardner-Hickman, Pecover, Roberts, Stokes.