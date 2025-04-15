There was a feeling of inevitability when Coventry City scored at Hull City on Tuesday night. Fortunately, the Tigers players did not share it.

The Sky Blues had battered at Hull’s goal in the first half, forcing four good saves from Ivor Pandur.

The Tigers only made one chance of any note but what a chance.

Matt Grimes deserved huge credit for blocking Kasey Palmer’s shot but it only left the ex-Coventry player with a gimme from the rebound.

Palmer should never have allowed Joel Latibeaudiere to block, and when Grimes booted clear, it bounced off him and behind.

"Nine times out of 10 that was a goal," said Abu Kamara, watching from the bench.

So when a tame, off-target Grimes shot deflected off Charlie Hughes and into the net, it felt like it was going to be one of those days.

Lewie Coyle ballooning a pull-back over reinforced the idea.

For Hull to grab an 82nd-minute equaliser through another milky shot deflected in, this time originating from Kamara’s boot, was a glowing character reference.

"The boss is always telling us, 'Fight to the end,'" said Kamara. “It's almost like he's instilled it in us. If we lose, we lose, but we'll keep fighting."

A 1-1 draw stood both teams still in the standings but plumped their cushions – Coventry's in the play-off places, Hull's over the relegation zone – to three points with four games to go.

Kamara called it "a massive point, another step closer to our goal," his coach Ruben Selles "a huge point due to the circumstances".

It could have been even better but for Hull’s big weakness.

It was the second home game running they scored an own goal within a minute of the restart, the fifth goal conceded in minute 46 or 47, the fourth this year.

Nearly a quarter of the 50 league goals Hull have conceded this season have come in the first 15 minutes of second halves. Only Luton, Queens Park Rangers and Oxford United have let in a higher proportion of their goals then.

"I didn't really consider that too much but we were aware of it," said Coventry’s Frank Lampard.

Selles did.

"We spoke about it, we put some strategies (in place) but we need to be more clear in what we're doing," he admitted.

"It's not good enough from not only the players, also from us (the coaching staff). I need to be more clear in what I need."

There was one area where Selles could pat himself on the back.

The stadium did not hide its disappointment when Kamara came on for Lincoln and more especially Nordin Amrabat for Palmer after 58 minutes. Amrabat picked Kamara out for the equaliser.

"I think I know a little bit what I'm doing!" smiled Selles.

Kamara revealed: "As I was coming on the boss came up to us and said, 'Bring energy to the game, change the game for us.'

"Nordin was talking about linking up, saying if he comes inside to make that run in behind. That was the goal formula."