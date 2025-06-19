Hull City sign former Rotherham United defender
The 31-year-old Nigerian international, who left Albion at the end of last term, will officially join Hull on July 1 with his deal at the Hawthorns expiring at the end of this month.
Ajayi spent six years with the Baggies after joining from the Millers in the summer of 2019. He made 177 appearances for the Midlands outfit, scoring 13 times.
On moving to East Yorkshire, Ajayi said: "I’m really excited. I spoke to the sporting director (Jared Dublin) and head of recruitment (Martin Hodge), and they sold me on the vision of the club and the plans for this season.
"The club wants to challenge at the top end of the league and that’s where I see myself challenging. When I heard the vision, I couldn’t wait to get involved in the project.
"I feel I can bring Championship know-how, experience and leadership. I am comfortable on the ball, good in the air and my pace is an asset Jared and Martin spoke highly of.
"We all know how tough the Championship is and I can’t wait to bring some of my experience to the group.
"I had a really good six years at West Brom but it’s exciting to have a new challenge now. I’m coming in with a lot of hunger to prove myself again and do as well as I can as a Hull City player.”
Ajayi's arrival follows on from the recent signings of ex-Millers keeper Dillon Phillips and Moroccan midfielder Reda Laalaoui.