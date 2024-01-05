Hull City striker Billy Sharp on chasing a sixth promotion - plus why he never joined after leaving Sheffield United last summer
The former Sheffield United captain recently joined the Championship play-off candidates for the rest of the season after a short spell at MLS side LA Galaxy, with manager Liam Rosenior hopeful that his experience will prove a trump card amid a congested race for the final two Championship play-off positions.
Thirty-eight next month, Sharp, promoted to the top-flight with the Blades last term, said: “He (Rosenior) is not going to expect me to play ninety minutes, Saturday-Tuesday as much as I want to.
"But I know what the Championship takes - to get promoted. If I sit on the bench and keep Aaron and Liam on their toes and they keep scoring and keep me out, it’s what happened to me last season with Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie.
"But I chipped in with a few valuable goals and I came on and helped win or see out games, which I might have to do for the first few weeks.
"But I am coming into a team who are doing well and I want to make sure I have a positive impact.
"I know what my role is. I am not going to run as fast as Aaron and Liam, it’s not my game - never has been. I’ll be in the right place at the right time to help the team as well."
Sharp admits he is delighted to join Hull after a move failed to materialise last summer.
Hull spoke to him before moving onto other targets. Several other EFL clubs - including Rotherham United - also made a pitch to sign Sharp.
Sharp, who has also previously played with Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers, said: "I was interested and wanted to make it happen (last summer). He (Rosenior) said to me he needed some other players first, which I totally understood.
"He told me why he wanted to have me and to be honest, I waited and left another club who I could have signed for, because I wanted to sign here."
