Hull City striker could have made deadline day exit, Southampton set to rival West Ham for England international

When the two sides last faced each other, back in 2020, Hull managed to give away the lead on three occasions, in an enthralling 4-4 draw that saw the likes of Mallik Wilks and Tom Eaves among the eight different goal-scorers.

The Tigers went into the international break in good spirits, after ending a four-game losing streak with an impressive point against Bournemouth, as Grant McCann's side hung on to claim a goalless draw with the south coast side.

Speak after the game, the Hull boss said: “We’ve got to respect the point,” said the Tigers’ manager. “We’ve engineered the best chance of the game and on another day, it goes in.

“We limited them to chances that we gave them. We dealt with them well. (Greg) Docherty (who hit the bar with a header) was excellent and he deserved a goal. We knew he would get better (after catching Covid-19 in pre-season).

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the post-international break action continues.

1. Tangerines could return for Fuchs Blackpool have been tipped to move again for Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs in January, after failing to get a deal over the line last month. The ex-Alaves and Sochaux has two caps at senior level for Cameroon. (Football League World)

2. Thorndike heads to Villa Aston Villa have snapped up Fin Thorndike, following his release from West Brom. The 19-year-old ace impressed for the Baggies' U23 side last season, and will initially be a part of Villa's academy side. (Club website)

3. Posh made big Bishop bid Accrington Stanley are said to have knocked back a £1.2m deadline day bid for Colby Bishop from Peterborough United. The 24-year-old forward netted 12 League One goals last season, and his club reportedly refused to sell due to their promotion ambitions. (The Sun)

4. QPR want big money for Dieng QPR are rumoured to have slapped a hefty £12m price tag on their goalkeeper Seny Dieng, after managing to hang onto him in the last transfer window. Sheffield United were said to be keen on him, before landing Sweden international Robin Olsen instead. (Football League World)