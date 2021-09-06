Hull City striker could have made deadline day exit, Southampton set to rival West Ham for England international

When the two sides last faced each other, back in 2020, Hull managed to give away the lead on three occasions, in an enthralling 4-4 draw that saw the likes of Mallik Wilks and Tom Eaves among the eight different goal-scorers.
The Tigers went into the international break in good spirits, after ending a four-game losing streak with an impressive point against Bournemouth, as Grant McCann's side hung on to claim a goalless draw with the south coast side.
Speak after the game, the Hull boss said: “We’ve got to respect the point,” said the Tigers’ manager. “We’ve engineered the best chance of the game and on another day, it goes in.
"We limited them to chances that we gave them. We dealt with them well. (Greg) Docherty (who hit the bar with a header) was excellent and he deserved a goal. We knew he would get better (after catching Covid-19 in pre-season).
“We limited them to chances that we gave them. We dealt with them well. “I thought we got better as the game went on. We’ll respect the point and now we can get back some of our injured players.”
