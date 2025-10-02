IF Sheffield United had not parted company with Chris Wilder back in June, then there’s a fair chance that Oli McBurnie might have been walking out from the away dressing room as opposed to the home one at Hull City on Saturday.

Back in early summer, McBurnie was on the radar of his former club when he was deciding on his next move following his departure from Spanish outfit Las Palmas – with a relegation release clause effectively making him a free agent.

There was considerable interest from clubs in both the Championship and La Liga, with Hull ultimately playing the telling hand in early August.

At that time, Wilder was partway through his brief 87-day spell out of management, which in his words amounted to an ‘extended holiday’ away from the Blades ahead of being appointed by the club for a third time back on September 15.

Oli McBurnie has been in excellent form of late. The Hull City faces former club Sheffield United on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

For his part, McBurnie, whose brace in Tuesday night’s draw in Preston took his goals tally in 2025-26 to seven, remains happy that things have worked out as they have and that he finds himself in East as opposed to South Yorkshire.

But the Leeds-born player, who scored 29 goals in 159 appearances for the Blades between 2019 and 2024, might just have had a decision to make if Wilder was around in high summer.

Asked by The Yorkshire Post about the possibility he could have returned to United then, he said: "He (Wilder) wasn't the manager there though was he, so it was a different proposition..

"I spoke with the club, of course. I have a lot of memories there.

Chris Wilder is back in the Sheffield United dugout.

"But this was the right decision coming here. I took my time with my decision and it was making sure I made the right decision and I did, 100 per cent."

Wilder will be absent from the touchline at the MKM Stadium on Saturday following his dismissal in the Blades’ loss to Southampton on Tuesday evening.

McBurnie believes his old side might miss his ‘scary’ presence as he puts it. It’s meant as a term of endearment.

The 29-year-old admits he has a lot to thank Wilder for.

Not just for backing him during some hard times on the pitch in his maiden season with United in the Premier League in 2019-20 in particular when he struggled to find the net, but also sticking up for him at other times.

He came out in defence of McBurnie, for instance, when he spotted taunting Cardiff fans while watching former club Swansea in early 2020. Months earlier, Wilder had stood by his forward when his commitment for Scotland was questioned.

Those examples – there are plenty of others – help explain the bond between the pair, which will always remain strong.

McBurnie continued: "The gaffer is a special person and manager. There's things he's done for me that no-one will ever know and understand.

"Not just on the pitch, but off it. He was a real mentor for me and brought me into the club when I was a young; whatever you want to call me at 21 or 22, or however old I was..

"He stuck with me. I had some terrible times at Sheffield United, personally.

"On and off the pitch, I had some really tough moments. Other managers might not have stuck with me.

"He did and put his arm around me when he needed to and definitely gave me a kick up in the backside when I needed it as well.. I've a huge amount of respect and admiration for him.

"He really helped me mature as a player and person and with the memories we shared together, I will cherish forever.

"He's a top, top motivator and top man-manager.

"I never played for anyone who can get so much out of you with motivation. I'm 99.9 per cent sure that most players who've played under him will agree with what I am saying.

"I'll always have a special place in my heart for him."

The modern-day footballing world may lack true characters these days, but McBurnie is a bit of a refreshing throw-back.

Engaging with supporters is something which comes naturally to him. Football is not just work; for him it’s about the emotional connection. That what brings the best out of him and it is doing so at Hull, for sure.

McBurnie, who has scored five times in his past four matches, continued: "For me at my best – my missus said it to me in the summer – I need to go somewhere where I am 'all in' – with my football, me being here and interacting with the fans and being how I am and having the right team and dressing room and right manager.

"I love the gaffer. Sergej (Jakirovic) has his own ways and it's definitely a lot more laid back than the gaffer at 'Sheff'. But I love the way he works and his mentality.