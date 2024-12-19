Hull City sweat on Kasey Palmer fitness ahead of Swansea City clash
The midfielder picked up an ankle issue in last week's defeat at old club Coventry City and is a doubt for Hull's final home game of 2024.
The loss of Palmer would be a blow to the embattled Tigers following a return to form for the former Chelsea youngster.
Xavier Simons could hand Ruben Selles a boost after sitting out recent games with a hamstring problem, while Abu Kamara avoided serious injury in the match against Coventry.
"Xavi has come back into training so tomorrow (Friday) he'll complete full training with the team and hopefully will be available for the weekend," said Selles.
"The only one compared with the last game that we don't know is going to be Kasey Palmer. After the game, he had this small thing with the ankle and on Monday it was no better.
"We have been looking with the specialist and are trying to make a decision if he can cope with the situation, go to games and then play, or we need to take another decision."
Selles has enjoyed a full week on the training pitch with his new charges after starting his reign with two games in four days.
The former Reading boss is hoping the extra time to prepare leads to a first home win since September.
"It has been a good week to work with calmness but with a clear idea of what we want to be and how we potentially can win the game on Saturday," said Selles.
"I think the response has been really good. From the very first day, from the Watford game (a 1-1 draw), we can recognise what we can do.
"When we analysed the Coventry game, we have some situations but I think the week was so intense that we arrived a little bit tired there.
"It's not about one player or two, it's about the entire feeling. The response from the players has been really good and really positive."
