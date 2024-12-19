Hull City sweat on Kasey Palmer fitness ahead of Swansea City clash

Hull City are still waiting to discover the extent of Kasey Palmer's injury ahead of Saturday's clash with Swansea City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder picked up an ankle issue in last week's defeat at old club Coventry City and is a doubt for Hull's final home game of 2024.

The loss of Palmer would be a blow to the embattled Tigers following a return to form for the former Chelsea youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xavier Simons could hand Ruben Selles a boost after sitting out recent games with a hamstring problem, while Abu Kamara avoided serious injury in the match against Coventry.

"Xavi has come back into training so tomorrow (Friday) he'll complete full training with the team and hopefully will be available for the weekend," said Selles.

"The only one compared with the last game that we don't know is going to be Kasey Palmer. After the game, he had this small thing with the ankle and on Monday it was no better.

"We have been looking with the specialist and are trying to make a decision if he can cope with the situation, go to games and then play, or we need to take another decision."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selles has enjoyed a full week on the training pitch with his new charges after starting his reign with two games in four days.

Kasey Palmer may be forced to sit out Saturday's visit of Swansea. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

The former Reading boss is hoping the extra time to prepare leads to a first home win since September.

"It has been a good week to work with calmness but with a clear idea of what we want to be and how we potentially can win the game on Saturday," said Selles.

"I think the response has been really good. From the very first day, from the Watford game (a 1-1 draw), we can recognise what we can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we analysed the Coventry game, we have some situations but I think the week was so intense that we arrived a little bit tired there.