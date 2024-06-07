Hull City take their seat alongside EFL decision-makers with Middlesbrough FC's Neil Bausor and former Leeds United and Barnsley FC chairman Peter Ridsdale
Vice-chairman Tan Kesler has been chosen as a Championship representative on the Football League board, replacing Millwall chief executive, Steve Kavanagh, who left his position last month.
Kesler is chairman Acun Ilicali's right-hand man, running the Tigers on a day-to-day basis whilst his Turkish compatriot travels the world in his various roles as a television executive and now vice-chairman of his boyhood club Fenerbahce.
Middlesbrough chief executive Neil Bausor and Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale, the former Leeds United and Barnsley chairman, were re-elected as the Championship's other representatives on the board.
Lincoln City’s Liam Scully and Exeter City’s Julian Tagg have been elected on behalf of League One, and Crewe Alexandra chairman Charles Grant remains the League Two representative.
Independent non-executive directors, Caroline Artis and Justine Roberts also sit on the board, along with chief executive Trevor Birch and chairman Rick Parry.
