Hull City are looking at "creative solutions" to see off Middlesbrough and bring Karl Darlow back to the club, but Tom Heaton could be a back-up option.

Darlow, 32, spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull from Newcastle United, conceding 14 goals in 12 league appearances.

Darlow appears to have no future at St James's Park but two years on his contract. Premier League contracts tend to be out of reach of most other leagues – Darlow is reportedly on £30,000 a week – making a deal hard to strike even with all parties apparently keen.

"We've spoken to Newcastle and Karl," revealed Tigers vice-charman Tan Kesler. "Karl's genuine intention is to stay with us but it's not a secret that not just Middlesbrough, other clubs are interested in signing him. Newcastle have given him a very good contract above Championship affordability. We're trying to be creative. Neither Middlesbrough, I think, or any other (Championship) clubs without parachute payments can afford his full wages.

"We'd like to have him, we've spoken to him and he'd like to come. We ideally would like some creative solutions for Newcastle and us.

"I can't tell you he's coming or he isn't coming. If he really wants to come, like last season, I think he will use his judgement call to be part of us but if he doesn't come we have to find another goalkeeper that can compliment Matt Ingram."

On Tuesday it was announced David Robson had signed a new one-year contract with a further 12-month option, adding to a stable of young goalkeepers which also includes Harvey Cartwright and Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

But Hull are determined to have an experienced figure too, and are considering England international Heaton, who rejoined Manchester United two years ago but has played just two League Cup games since.

His contract had been due to expire next week but the Red Devils have triggered an extra year.

"Because the chairman likes to venture into different markets and different leagues we have to have an option B, C and D," explained Kesler.

"Tom Heaton is always on our list, he's a great goalkeeper and a great personality. Would he help us? Yes. He's one of the names, he's in the mix."