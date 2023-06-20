David Robson says he trusts Hull City to make the right decisions for him after signing a new one-year contract with the option for a further 12 months.

Now 21, the Northallerton-born goalkeeper joined as an under-15, making his only first-team appearance to date at Bradford City in last season's League Cup.

He made his first three league starts for Crawley in October, following previous loans at the likes of Tadcaster Albion, East Yorkshire Carnegie and Gainsborough Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What 2023-24 holds for him is still to be decided, with Harvey Cartwright and Timothee Lo-Tutala also in the frame to back up Matt Ingram, and the real possibility of a senior goalkeeper being signed after the expiration of Karl Darlow's loan.

NEW CONTRACT: Goalkeeper David Robson

The Tigers have been open about their desire to make that move from Newcastle United permanent, but with rival interest from the likes of Middlesbrough, alternatives such as Tom Heaton have also been mooted.

It could point to another loan for Robson, but he is comfortable he is at a club where he will get a good grounding, and where the door is open to young players.

Asked what the plan for next season was, Robson replied: "Go back to pre-season next week and make a good impression, then I'm sure they'll make a decision on what's best for me and we'll go from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've put their trust in me and I've got to do the same with them really. You've seen Harvey and Tim go out on loan, I went on loan last year, and I've got to put my trust in them. Hopefully they know the right decision to make on me.

"I've been here since I was really young and they've put their trust in me to bring me up to the first team when I was 16 or 17.

"The gaffer (coach Liam Rosenior) likes to play young players, he's really good with the young players, Barry Richardson is a really good (goalkeeping) coach who wants to develop us all the time and I've got to put my trust in them like they've put their trust in me."

Robson believes Rosenior's approach, which demands goalkeepers play a big part in starting the build-up, and his attitude towards young players also bodes well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We saw that last season with Harry Vaughan, who did really well when he got into the team (remaining in the starting XI after making his debut with five matches of the season remaining), Greavesy (Jacob Greaves) has made a number of appearances, Brandon (Fleming), they've given time and opportunities to a lot of young lads," said the Wales under-21 international. "I think it's really positive and that's why I wanted to stay here.

"I want to keep learning how the gaffer wants me to play and get used to that, be more comfortable with it, then just develop in all areas.