Hull City: How Tigers’ team defence is making life easier for goalkeeper Matt Ingram

GOALKEEPER Matt Ingram paid tribute to the Hull City defence after they earned a clean sheet and what manager Shota Arveladze called “a golden point”.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:45 pm
CONFIDENT: Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram. Picture: Tony Johnson

Ingram, in the side with Nathan Baxter missing the last four games with a hand injury, was in good form against a Sheffield United side who created 22 chances against the Tigers but had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

But from set pieces in particular, Ingram was grateful for the protection he received as the Tigers ended their three-match losing streak.

“We had 13 corners against us and numerous set pieces but the lads were fantastic, we defended well to a man – I don’t think they had a shot on target from a set piece or a corner,” he said.

NO WAY THROUGH: Sheffield United's lliman Ndiaye sees his shot saved by Matt Ingram at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

“The lads in front of me were fantastic and I think we could have nicked that at the end.

“It’s everyone doing their job. In a weird way it’s almost easier because you’re always on your job all the time.

“They’re a good side, a Premier League side, so if you said before we’d take a point, we’d bite your hand off. The fact we could have nicked it, it just shows you.”

Having not seen Hull take a point since winning his opening match in charge, Arveladze was just as happy with the result.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get the point in such a big game, I’m very happy with what I feel is a very good point at a difficult venue,” said the Georgian, who is waiting on the outcome of an MRI scan on right-back Lewie Coyle’s injured hamstring.

“They only had two or three good clear chances and the rest was corners, long balls which we dealt with well. As a team we defended very well which is great to see.

“We should have punished them when we had the chances of our own.

“It was a golden point for us after three hard games, it was very important to get this point.”

