Ingram, in the side with Nathan Baxter missing the last four games with a hand injury, was in good form against a Sheffield United side who created 22 chances against the Tigers but had to settle for a 0-0 draw.
But from set pieces in particular, Ingram was grateful for the protection he received as the Tigers ended their three-match losing streak.
“We had 13 corners against us and numerous set pieces but the lads were fantastic, we defended well to a man – I don’t think they had a shot on target from a set piece or a corner,” he said.
“The lads in front of me were fantastic and I think we could have nicked that at the end.
“It’s everyone doing their job. In a weird way it’s almost easier because you’re always on your job all the time.
“They’re a good side, a Premier League side, so if you said before we’d take a point, we’d bite your hand off. The fact we could have nicked it, it just shows you.”
Having not seen Hull take a point since winning his opening match in charge, Arveladze was just as happy with the result.
“I’m absolutely delighted to get the point in such a big game, I’m very happy with what I feel is a very good point at a difficult venue,” said the Georgian, who is waiting on the outcome of an MRI scan on right-back Lewie Coyle’s injured hamstring.
“They only had two or three good clear chances and the rest was corners, long balls which we dealt with well. As a team we defended very well which is great to see.
“We should have punished them when we had the chances of our own.
“It was a golden point for us after three hard games, it was very important to get this point.”