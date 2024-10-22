Hull City team news: Tim Walter has decisions to make on central pair ahead of Burnley game

Tim Walter will be wary of not asking too much of Charlie Hughes and Gustavo Puerta when Hull City host Burnley on Wednesday.

Both have had delayed starts to the season, centre-back Hughes through appendicitis and Colombian midfielder Puerta simply acclimatising to a new football, a new league and coach Walter's unique playing style.

Puerta made his debut in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, Hughes his first start having debuted as a half-time substitute at Norwich City a fortnight earlier. Both were substituted before the end of Sunday's game but Walter will have to decide if asking them to start again versus the Clarets is asking too much.

"We just have to take care of the players who haven't played that much, especially Charlie – it was his first appearance from the start – and Gustavo and we have a big squad who can do it," says Walter, who has no fresh injuries to contend with.

"We have to prove we can play three games in a row and especially that we win games in a row like we did before."

Abdulkadir Omur is back in contention but Walter gave a fitness update on some of those who are still working their way back from injuries.

"Dodo (Sinik)'s still the same scenario as before," he said. "He has to improve and learn, he needs his confidence back. We can help him but in the end it's up to him to be the main part in this scenario.

"He is laughing more, he is more open, speaking to everybody, thinking he can play and that helps him a lot, being on the pitch, around the team and involved on the training pitch, that will help his confidence."

DECISION: Charlie Hughes of Hull City

Steven Alzate is still unavailable.

"It takes a few weeks because the injury is not that (severe) but it takes time, he's probably fit after the next international break (in mid-November)," said Walter.

"(Ryan Longman)'s getting better. On Monday he has another scan and then he can train with contact and hopefully he is able to do that after Monday.

"It's not me but I can imagine what it feels like. But he will come back stronger because he's worked hard and he's such a good guy and such a good player. I hope he's better than before."