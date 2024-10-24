Hull City team news: Tim Walter keeps possible bad news over winger in perspective

Tim Walter is waiting to find out how long Liam Millar will be added to Hull City's injury list but he is not about to cry over the answer if it is bad news.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger suffered a muscle problem in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Burnley and had to be substituted but when Walter spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Championship game at Derby County, he did not yet know the extent of the problem.

Steven Alzate, Marvin Mehlem and Carl Rushworth are also on the sidelines at present but the Tigers coach is philosophical about it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the reason we have a big squad," he explained. "Unfortunately we've had injuries, especially from the goalkeeping side, before the season started but it's now a situation no one could imagine before.

"Liam had a contact injury from an opposition player, the same with Carl Rushworth, that's unhappy news. A muscle injury for Steven Alzate and Marvin Mehlem, that can happen.

"But the rest are all fine and I'm happy to have a lot of players in the squad and especially more quality."

Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik is yet to play this season through injury but has been back in training for some time. Walter will pick his moment as to when Sinik will return to the team, and was giving no clues about when it will be, saying only: "If it's the right moment, you will see."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walter was similar cautious with Charlie Hughes and Gustavo Puerta, the former after appendicitis, the latter simply adapting to a new country and all that came with it.

SQUAD DEPTH: Hull City. coach Tim Walter

Both followed up first starts for the club at the weekend with impressive second games, and now Walter must decide if their bodies are capable of a third in seven days.

"They have to be honest with themselves and then afterwards to me if they can play or not," said the German. "It's all about being honest with yourself.

"I am pleased with how they have adapted but now everyone can see it's hard to get them to that point. You can't just bring them in and there you are, they have to adapt to the style of my play and they're going to do it brilliantly. They've been brilliant so far and hopefully in the future they're going to do it even more and adapt more to the style.