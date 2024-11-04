Hull City team news: Winger misses trip to Oxford United but could face West Bromwich Albion
The team bus arrived to pick up the players shortly before coach Tim Walter spoke to the media and he revealed the 21-year-old would not be boarding it having limped off late in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Portsmouth and left the ground with his right foot in a protective boot
"He's injured," said Walter. "He won't make the journey with us, he's still stiff. He's the only one.
"The others one you know about, (Steven) Alzate and (Marvin) Mehlem there's nothing you don't already know, they will be back after the international break. Liam (Millar, out for the season with a damaged anterior cruciate ligament) you already know.
"Ryan Longman, Dodo (Sinik) and Matty (Jacob) will play with the Under-21s (this week) to get better physicality. Then we will see."
Walter has not written off the chances of Kamara featuring at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.