Hull City team news: Winger misses trip to Oxford United but could face West Bromwich Albion

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:14 BST
Hull City winger Abu Kamara has not made the trip to Oxford United for Tuesday's Championship game there.

The team bus arrived to pick up the players shortly before coach Tim Walter spoke to the media and he revealed the 21-year-old would not be boarding it having limped off late in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Portsmouth and left the ground with his right foot in a protective boot

"He's injured," said Walter. "He won't make the journey with us, he's still stiff. He's the only one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The others one you know about, (Steven) Alzate and (Marvin) Mehlem there's nothing you don't already know, they will be back after the international break. Liam (Millar, out for the season with a damaged anterior cruciate ligament) you already know.

PROBLEM Abu Kamara of Hull Cityplaceholder image
PROBLEM Abu Kamara of Hull City

"Ryan Longman, Dodo (Sinik) and Matty (Jacob) will play with the Under-21s (this week) to get better physicality. Then we will see."

Walter has not written off the chances of Kamara featuring at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Related topics:Oxford UnitedPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice