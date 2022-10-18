The former Hull, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham full-back starting work assisting caretaker coach Andy Dawson on Tuesday morning as the search for a full-time replacement for Shota Arveladze continues.

Dawson will be in charge for Wednesday's trip to Blackpool, and is expected to oversee Saturday's match at Rotherham United too.

As a coach, Stockdale worked with the likes of Sam Allardyce, David Moyes and Chris Coleman at Sunderland, where he had three spells as caretaker manager, and assisted Paul Heckingbottom at Hiberninan and Allardyce at West Bromwich Albion before managing League Two Rochdale until his early-season sacking.

INJURY DUBT: Hull City's Dogukan Sinik

"Robbie's somebody I played with, a really experienced guy who I worked with at the top level and I thought it would be a good idea for him to have a watch, see where the players are and he's been in and around Championship and Premier League football," said Dawson, who had former Crystal Palace analyst Beri Pardo alongside him for the first time in Sunday's defeat to Birmingham City.

"He's got good experience and will be of massive value to us all.

"He will be a big help because of the knowledge and experience he's got."

The hope is that Sinik will be fit to face Blackpool after the calf injury he suffered on Sunday.

"Fingers crossed he's okay. He's in this (Tuesday) morning and he was in yesterday so we'll try him out on the grass to see how he is today but that seems a quite positive."

Whether Hull will have a left-back after Callum Elder was injured and Lewie Coyle ill at the weekend remains to be seen.

"Call's closer and he'll be on the grass today," said Dawson. "Coyley's coming in to see the doc this morning and we'll go from there.

"We're getting a little bit stronger day by day."

On-loan Harvey Vale is still receiving treatment with parent club Chelsea.

"He'll be here in the next week or two but he's not a million miles away.," said Dawson.