Hull City to be kept on tight transfer leash despite partial appeal success
Concerns caused by late payments in the first half of 2025 led to a ban on transfer or loan fees for players for three windows.
Hull appealed and the punishment for the third window, next summer, has been suspended.
As well as not being able to pay fees, the Championship club have to convince the league their free signings fit the business plan they were required to produce during a summer which saw them twice under transfer embargoes.
It is understood they are currently not in a position to add to their 10 senior signings until players leave.
Coach Sergej Jakirovic said on Sunday he was hoping to add a midfielder to his squad this week.
Abu Kamara is of interest to Getafe. There has also been interest in Ivor Pandur and Charlie Hughes.
Pandur was last season’s player of the year, and Hughes has become a talismanic figure. Coventry City had two bids rejected for Hughes but if they sell former Barnsley centre-back Bobby Thomas – courted by Sheffield United amongst others – they could be back again.
Hull have already sold Steven Alzate, Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin, Marvin Mehlem, Xavier Simons, Anthony Racioppi and Andy Smith.
Their latest accounts showed they were losing £500,000 a week and issues paying suppliers and – briefly – wages, in April, raised concerns.
Hull were – again very briefly – under transfer embargoes before outstanding loan fees were quickly paid.
The paid transfers of Gustavo Puerta and Reda Laalaoui had to be scrapped because although they were announced before fee restrictions were imposed, they had not been registered by then.
The normal trigger for sanctions is when payments are a total of 30 days late, but the suspended ban will kick in after just seven.
The restrictions have not stopped some good signings, including seeing off significant competition for striker Oli McBurnie.
"I don't think it takes a genius to work out Oli McBurnie would be on a massive competitive wage," said Oxford United manager Gary Rowett at the weekend. "We haven't got a transfer embargo but we'd struggle to pay those amounts."