Hull City to face Premier League side Leicester City in pre-season friendly this month

A full-strength Foxes team is expected to make the trip to East Yorkshire on Wednesday, July 20 for the 7.45pm kick-off.

The fixture is Hull's only home game of their pre-season schedule with the match sponsored by the club's main shirt sponsor Corendon Airlines.

Jim Rodwell, Hull City CEO, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Leicester to the MKM Stadium – a team that have been very strong in the Premier League for a number of years under Brendan Rodgers.

“We look forward to welcoming Corendon as our special guests and it’s fantastic they will be sponsoring the game, further enhancing our already strong relationship with them.

“We hope our ticket prices will entice as many people as possible to attend the game and make it a fantastic occasion for the very first Corendon Cup.”

Tickets for the match will be priced at just £5 for adults and £2.50 for concessions, and will go on sale early next week.

Yıldıray Karaer, Corendon Airlines CEO, said: “We are happy to be sponsoring this friendly game between the Tigers and the Foxes, two strong and deep-rooted UK teams.

HEAD COACH: Hull City's Shota Arveladze. Picture: Getty Images.

“It will be exciting for us to be at the MKM Stadium, which we embrace as our home now, owing to our growing partnership with the club. This will be the very first Corendon Cup in this stadium and we hope it will become a tradition.”