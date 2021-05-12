Hull City top the lot as Leeds United and Barnsley target positive ending - YP Power Rankings

Hull City top the YP Power Rankings ... as well as the League One table.

Here’s the updated table - have a scroll through and see if you agree with where we have each team placed. If not - or even if you do - let us know your own thoughts in the comments section below.

1: Hull City WWDWWL (=) – If you are to lose, do it in your final game of the season when the title is wrapped up and you have already been promoted to a higher division. The Tigers were edged out at Charlton - their first defeat in 15 - in their season’s finale, but their work was already emphatically done. Hull broke the back of League One in a brilliant late-season run. That’s the bottom line. Now, for the Championship again.

2: Leeds United WWDDLW (+2) – Other than Manchester City and West Ham, few top-flight clubs can look back with affection at their efforts so far this season more than Leeds United. Leeds, unbeaten in eight matches, produced an excellent performance to see off Spurs last weekend and atone for their defeat in the reverse fixture. It was their first home league win over the Londoners since November, 2001.

TOP DOGS: Hull City players celebrate with the League One trophy after their final game of the season against Charlton Athletic at The Valley, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Sixth in the latest Premier League form guide, Leeds can understandably feel a swell of pride at events this term.

3: Barnsley WLWWLD (=) – Now for the real stuff. After two disappointing performances, the Reds got back ‘on message’ with a sterling 2-2 draw with champions Norwich City, which served as useful preparation for the play-offs. Tenth in the division’s six-match form guide, Barnsley now face a side whose form is the 14th best in the latest ratings in Swansea City. It should be fascinating.

4: Harrogate Town WLDWWL (-2) – Ended their regular season with a heavy 4-1 loss at champions Cheltenham, who served as a remainder of what can be achieved in the process, with the former Conference outfit now destined for the third tier. Aside from success in the delayed 2020 FA Trophy final and a derby win over Bradford City, it has been an underwhelming spell for Town, who won just two of their final 12 League Two matches - and were without a win in six away outings.

5: Middlesbrough LLWWDL (=) – Signed off the season with a flat, poor 3-0 home loss to unlucky Wycombe - and extended their hugely disappointing Riverside form in 2021. All told, Boro have lost seven home matches since Christmas. At least supporters weren’t there. Must do better in several aspects to maintain the play-off pace next season.

PROUD TIMES: Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring Leeds' second goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

6: Huddersfield Town LWLLDD (+1) – Up by default, really and in many respects, it is only the failings of others at the bottom of the Championship which have saved the skin of Town. The Terriers ended the season with a 2-2 draw in a ‘dead rubber’ at Reading - while winning just once in their final ten matches - and twice in their last 15 games. At least, it’s all done with now and Town are a Championship club again in 2021-22.

7: Sheffield Wednesday LDWLDD (=) – League One has now finally called for Wednesday and they cannot really blame anyone else, despite an incremental improvement under Darren Moore. The Owls, who won just once in their last seven games and had the worst away form in the Championship, will be calling in at Accrington, Cheltenham, Fleetwood and Burton next season and a huge summer awaits.

8: Doncaster Rovers LLDWLL (=) – Another side who will be glad that the season is now over after having a wretched time of it. Big decisions now await for Rovers, who won just four out of 18 matches under the interim command of Andy Butler, who will now go back to his old post with Doncaster Rovers. They have gone from play-off candidates to a bottom-half finish and need a bit of hope from whoever gets the nod for the full-time manager’s position.

9: Rotherham United LLLDDD (=) – A cruel, brutal season ended in shattering fashion by way of their last-gasp draw at Cardiff with the Millers having heartbreakingly been minutes away from safety. An eight-match winless run and sequence of just one victory in their last 12 matches provided the death knell for Paul Warne’s side - who had to cope with a debilitating schedule and had no luck at all. Time to lick their wounds and go again.

HIGH AIMS: Victor Adeboyejo of Barnsley battles with Norwich City's Grant Hanley in their final league game of the season at Oakwell on Saturday. Picture: John Clifton/Sportimage

10: Sheffield United LLLWLL (=) – Suffered their seventh defeat in eight matches under the caretaker command of Paul Heckingbottom in a 2-0 home reverse to Crystal Palace. It was the relegated Blades’ 28th loss in 35 Premier League games so far this term. Consistency of the wrong variety.

11: Bradford City LLLLDL (=) – A seven-match winless run and collection of one point from the last 21 available for Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars has prompted the City hierarchy to call time on their brief 78-day reign as full-time managers, with the hope of late-winter extinguished. Back in early March, they were play-off candidates ahead of their home game with Bolton. Wanderers have gone onto clinch promotion, while City won three of their last 16 games.

