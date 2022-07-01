Tufan, capped 65 times by his country, travelled to East Yorkshire earlier this week to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical - and he has now finalised his move to the club.

There is the option of a further year inserted into the deal.

The 27-year-old will reportedly cost a fee in the region of £4m and has become the club's second official addition of the summer following on from the capture of experienced defender Tobias Figueiredo.

Ozan Tufan in action for Fenerbahce. Picture: Getty Images.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is also expected to re-join the club for a second loan spell from Chelsea, while the signing of Malian international midfielder Adama Traore - who was in Hull last weekend - is awaiting official confirmation.

Speaking about Tufan last weekend, City owner Acun Ilicali said: "Ozan, I have to give a special mention to him because he's been at Fenerbahce for many years and for me it's been a pleasure to see him giving everything for Fenerbahce and the national team, playing more than 60 times.

"He's a very high-quality player, he's god's gift to us and I'm sure he will give everything he has for us."

Tufan is hoping for a case of second time lucky in England after a frustrating loan spell at Watford last term, which was cut short by Roy Hodgson.

