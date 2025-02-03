Hull City transfer latest: Championship club sign Sheffield United promotion hero to take winter recruits up to eight

HULL CITY have completed the signing of former Sheffield United defender John Egan on an initial 18-month deal.

Egan, 32, arrives from Championship rivals Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The club has an option of a further year. He is the club’s eighth acquisition of a hectic winter transfer window.

The Cork-born centre-back, who featured eight times for the Clarets after joining last September, has amassed over 400 career appearances, including 210 in the Championship and 73 in the Premier League.

He was promoted on two occasions to the top-flight with United.

John Egan

On the move, Egan said: "I’m delighted. I’d known about the interest for a couple of weeks but wasn’t sure if it was going to happen. Last night, I got a call and I made my way over this morning.

"The club has made some really good signings in January. It’s a really good squad, a very good manager; it just needs to drive up the league now.

"The manager has steadied things and the team plays some good football, high intensity, on the front foot. They’re the type of teams you want to play in.

"I’ve played a lot of games in this division, managed to get promoted twice. Every game is really hard and the main thing is about being consistent. Having consistent standards in training leads to consistent performances on a matchday.