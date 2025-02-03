Hull City transfer latest: Ex-Chelsea midfielder heads out to join League One promotion chasers on loan
The former Chelsea man, 21, has scored twice for the Tigers in 22 games this season, but hasn’t featured since January 12.
He had loan spell at Fleetwood last season.
Simons joined Hull at the end of the 2022 summer window.
The defensive midfielder, who can also operate at centre-back and right-back, initially joined the Tigers on a season-long loan deal. It was made permanent in the summer of 2023.
Simons joined Chelsea in 2016 from Brentford’s academy after the Bees made the decision to close their academy programme.
Making over 60 appearances for a variety of Chelsea’s youth teams, the London-born midfielder made his senior debut in an EFL Cup fixture against Brentford in December 2021.