Hull City transfer latest: Ex-Chelsea midfielder heads out to join League One promotion chasers on loan

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 23:29 BST
HULL CITY midfielder Xavier Simons has joined League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers on loan.

The former Chelsea man, 21, has scored twice for the Tigers in 22 games this season, but hasn’t featured since January 12.

He had loan spell at Fleetwood last season.

Simons joined Hull at the end of the 2022 summer window.

Hull City's Xavier Simons (left) and Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture date: Sunday October 20, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Hull. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.placeholder image
The defensive midfielder, who can also operate at centre-back and right-back, initially joined the Tigers on a season-long loan deal. It was made permanent in the summer of 2023.

Simons joined Chelsea in 2016 from Brentford’s academy after the Bees made the decision to close their academy programme.

Making over 60 appearances for a variety of Chelsea’s youth teams, the London-born midfielder made his senior debut in an EFL Cup fixture against Brentford in December 2021.

