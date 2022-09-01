Hull City transfer latest: Tigers complete loan signing of starlet Xavier Simons from Premier League giants Chelsea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His signing follows on from the addition of Malian international midfielder Adama Traore, who has signed an initial two-year deal with the East Yorkshire club.

The 19-year-old - who penned a new contract at Stamford Bridge earlier this summer until 2023 with the club having an option to extend the deal by another year - has also been linked with AFC Wimbledon.

Simons' old deal was due to expire in June before he signed fresh terms with Watford, Norwich, Southampton and Brighton all keen on adding him to their own development squad ranks.

Xavier Simons. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

Another Chelsea player, in the shape of keeper Nathan Baxter, is currently at Hull.City are in the market for other players before the 11pm deadline, including Fenerbache midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas.