News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hull City transfer latest: Tigers complete loan signing of starlet Xavier Simons from Premier League giants Chelsea

CHELSEA starlet Xavier Simons has become Hull City's second arrival of deadline-day after completing his season-long move from the Premier League outfit on a season-long loan.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:58 pm

His signing follows on from the addition of Malian international midfielder Adama Traore, who has signed an initial two-year deal with the East Yorkshire club.

The 19-year-old - who penned a new contract at Stamford Bridge earlier this summer until 2023 with the club having an option to extend the deal by another year - has also been linked with AFC Wimbledon.

Simons' old deal was due to expire in June before he signed fresh terms with Watford, Norwich, Southampton and Brighton all keen on adding him to their own development squad ranks.

Most Popular

Xavier Simons. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

Read More

Read More
Hull City transfer latest: Malian international midfielder Adama Traore finally ...

Another Chelsea player, in the shape of keeper Nathan Baxter, is currently at Hull.City are in the market for other players before the 11pm deadline, including Fenerbache midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas.

On the outgoing front, forward Tyler Smith has been linked with a move to Barnsley.

Premier LeagueChelseaTigersAdama Traore