Hull City transfer latest: Tigers complete loan signing of starlet Xavier Simons from Premier League giants Chelsea
CHELSEA starlet Xavier Simons has become Hull City's second arrival of deadline-day after completing his season-long move from the Premier League outfit on a season-long loan.
His signing follows on from the addition of Malian international midfielder Adama Traore, who has signed an initial two-year deal with the East Yorkshire club.
The 19-year-old - who penned a new contract at Stamford Bridge earlier this summer until 2023 with the club having an option to extend the deal by another year - has also been linked with AFC Wimbledon.
Simons' old deal was due to expire in June before he signed fresh terms with Watford, Norwich, Southampton and Brighton all keen on adding him to their own development squad ranks.
Another Chelsea player, in the shape of keeper Nathan Baxter, is currently at Hull.City are in the market for other players before the 11pm deadline, including Fenerbache midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas.
On the outgoing front, forward Tyler Smith has been linked with a move to Barnsley.