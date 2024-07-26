Hull City transfer news: 15th player departs as 25-year-old moves to his seventh different country

Jason Lokilo has become Hull City's 15th departure of the summer after joining CSKA Sofia on a permanent basis.

The fee for the winger has not been disclosed.

Coach Tim Walter confirmed earlier in the week that the former Doncaster Rovers player would be allowed to leave having struggled to make an impact in his debut season in East Yorkshire.

Lokilo made just seven Championship starts and scored his only goal in an FA Cup third-round defeat to Birmingham City.

He was loaned to portuguese side Vizela for the second half of the season.

Still only 25, Bulgaria is the seventh different country the Congolese international has played in since coming through at Crystal Palace. He has also played in France, Poland, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Lokilo had a loan spell at Doncaster in January 2020 which was made permanent at the end of the season, but moved to Gornik Leczna in the summer of 2021.

He follows Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves, Ozan Tufan, Ryan Allsop, Matt Ingram, Adama Traore, Ryan Woods, Greg Docherty, Billy Sharp, Aaron Connolly, Cyrus Christie, Vaughn Covil and David Robson in moving on. Callum Jones has been loaned to Morecambe.