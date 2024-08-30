Hull City have signed Algerian winger Mohamed Belloumi.

The left-footed 22-year-old can play across the forward line but tends to play on the right, a problem position for the Tigers in the early part of the season.

He has joined from Portuguese side Farense for an undisclosed fee. Belloumi has signed a four-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Hull saw Aston Villa buy back winger Jaden Philogene earlier in the window, and on-loan Anass Zaroury was recalled by Burnley, who sold him on to Lens. Even back-up winger Jason Lokilo was sold, to CSKA Sofia.

It left Hull so short in the wide positions which are really important to coach Tim Walter’s style of play that they had to use Ryan Giles on the left until Liam Millar was signed from Basle just before the season began.

Abdulkadir Omur has started on the right wing in each of their three Championship matches – all drawn – but coach Tim Walter admitted after the draw with Millwall: "We know his best position is not the wings".

Will Jarvis has impressed as a substitute after being recalled from a loan spell at Shelbourne but the 21-year-old is yet to start a Football League game and anyway, Walter wants competition in the position.