Hull City transfer news: Blank canvas, funds and lots of work for Tim Walter to do as winger's departure confirmed

Jaden Philogene’s £13m return to Aston Villa has finally been confirmed, allowing Hull City to push on with the next stage of their rebuilding.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even though Philogene’s time at Hull was brief, arriving from Villa Park less than a year ago, still his departure has felt protracted, official confirmation coming a week after he left the Tigers’ Turkish training camp to complete it.

The side Hull put out in Thursday’s 5-1 friendly defeat in Fenerbahce far more than the result shows the scale of work ahead of their recruitment team ahead of the start of the new Championship season on August 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against opponents who will be playing in a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, the starting XI included Sean McLoughlin, Xavi Simons and Ryan Longman, fringe players last season, with the latter pair loaned out. Ivor Pandur is yet to make his competitive debut but is expected to be promoted to first-choice goalkeeper. Of the six substitutes used, none had made 50 Football League appearances. Left-back Ryan Giles was in Philogene’s old position as a winger.

Making Giles’ loan from Luton Town permanent is the only signing Hull have made thus far this summer as the financial reality of missing out on promotion after last season’s heavy investment kicks in.

Jacob Greaves (Ipswich Town), Ozan Tufan (Trabzonspor) and Ryan Allsop (Birmingham City) have also been sold and Billy Sharp (now at Doncaster Rovers), Adama Traore (Amed), Ryan Woods (Exeter City), Greg Docherty (Charlton Athletic), Aaron Connolly and Cyrus Christie released. Loanees Fabio Carvalho, Anass Zaroury, Tyler Morton, Liam Delap (since sold to Ipswich) and Noah Ohio have returned to their parent clubs.

It leaves a squad light on numbers, never mind quality – or to put a more positive spin on it, a fairly blank canvas and finances as new coach Tim Walter looks to remodel the side along more attacking lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull had hoped to sign Kieffer Moore before the Wales international joined Sheffield United instead, but vice-chairman Tan Kesler revealed this week they are in talks with “a very high-profile” alternative striker, and they have recalled Oscar Estupinan from a loan in Brazil.

MOVING ON: Jaden Philogene

They are hopeful of signing an unnamed right-back and are haggling over Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Okay Yoksulu.

Villa, by contrast, have been very active in this summer’s transfer market as they prepare for Champions League football and used a "matching" clause to outmanoeuvre Ipswich and buy back the winger after an impressive season in the Championship.