Hull City transfer news: Defender hoping to use loan spell to 'push on'

James Furlong hopes his season-long loan from Hull City can push him on as a player.

The 22-year-old left-back has joined League Two Wimbledon on loan until the end of the season.

Furlong played the first hour of Hull's 4-0 friendly defeat at Doncaster Rovers last week, but on the right-hand side of defence, and was a late substitute in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United.

But the Republic of Ireland-born Brighton and Hove Albion product's only first-team appearance for Hull was an FA Cup outing in a virtual reserve team against Birmingham City in January. Shortly afterwards he was loaned to Motherwell for the remainder of his first season as a Tiger.

Furlong made 16 appearances for Motherwell, 15 from the start.

“I want to play as many games as possible, push on as a player and of course I want to help the club get back to League One as soon as possible,” said Furlong of why he had made the move. “As soon as I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get started straight away."

Although Hull's squad is woefully light on numbers, they are well served at left-back. Making Ryan Giles' loan from Luton Town permanent is one of only two signings they have made so far this season – landing free agent Cody Drameh after his release by Leeds United was the other – and Matty Jacob emerged in 2024.