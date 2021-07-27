Hull City transfer news: Ex-Tiger returns to Championship, McCann not giving up on re-signing midfielder
The Championship promises to be a tough campaign, with a number of big clubs and ambitious outfits looking to get promoted to the Premier League – while for others, like Hull City, the aims will be different.
After the Tigers were handed an embargo on new signings, they have been forced to look to frees and loan deals this summer as they return to the Championship.
Hull’s search for high quality players in those markets has so far consisted of five signings – Andy Cannon, George Moncur, Randell Williams, Ryan Longman and Nathan Baxter.
The Tigers’ promotion has also been followed by a number of departures and will face their former defensive duo of Reece Burke and Jordy De Wijs in the Championship in the upcoming season.
Despite the sticky situation the club find themselves in, head coach Grant McCann said he was confident of bringing in new recruits last month and still has over four weeks to strengthen his team – and he has yet to give up hope on signing one midfield target
The Championship market has yet to fully re-ignite but we have all the deals below: