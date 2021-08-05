Hull City transfer news: Ex-Tigers ace could make League One switch, West Brom eye ex-Man Utd youngster

The Tigers will be looking for a repeat of when they last faced the Lilywhites at home, back in 2019, when goals from Kamil Grosicki, Josh Magennis and a brace from Jarrod Bowen - to put himself firmly in the shop window - saw the side romp to a 4-0 win.
Hull have managed to bring in some quality signings this summer, including permanent deals for the likes of Randell Williams and George Moncur, and loan moves for prospects such as Nathan Baxter from Chelsea and Man Utd's Di'Shon Bernard.
Discussing the latter, who arrived at the KCOM Stadium late last month, Hull City boss Grant McCann revealed: "Everyone knows we were in the market for a right-sided centre-half and we’ve waited patiently for Di’Shon.
“The fact he’s been in the Manchester United first team the past few weeks and been part of their pre-season plans shows how highly they think of him.
“From speaking to Michael Carrick, and one or two other people at Man United and Salford, I feel it’s a positive progression for the lad.
“He’s confident and got lots of qualities; he’s quick, good at handling the ball, aggressive in the way he plays, wants to play on the front foot and likes to drive forward. We feel we’ve got a really good player on our hands and we’re looking forward to working with him.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…