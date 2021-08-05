Hull City transfer news: Ex-Tigers ace could make League One switch, West Brom eye ex-Man Utd youngster

The Tigers will be looking for a repeat of when they last faced the Lilywhites at home, back in 2019, when goals from Kamil Grosicki, Josh Magennis and a brace from Jarrod Bowen - to put himself firmly in the shop window - saw the side romp to a 4-0 win.

Hull have managed to bring in some quality signings this summer, including permanent deals for the likes of Randell Williams and George Moncur, and loan moves for prospects such as Nathan Baxter from Chelsea and Man Utd's Di'Shon Bernard.

Discussing the latter, who arrived at the KCOM Stadium late last month, Hull City boss Grant McCann revealed: "Everyone knows we were in the market for a right-sided centre-half and we’ve waited patiently for Di’Shon.

“The fact he’s been in the Manchester United first team the past few weeks and been part of their pre-season plans shows how highly they think of him.

“From speaking to Michael Carrick, and one or two other people at Man United and Salford, I feel it’s a positive progression for the lad.

“He’s confident and got lots of qualities; he’s quick, good at handling the ball, aggressive in the way he plays, wants to play on the front foot and likes to drive forward. We feel we’ve got a really good player on our hands and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Lilywhites snap up Iversen Preston North End have brought Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen back to the club for another season-long loan spell. The 24-year-old impressed in the 2020/21 campaign, keeping nine clean sheets in 23 appearances. (Club website) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

2. Swans ready raid for Laird Swansea City are believed to be lining up a move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird. He spent the second half of last season on loan with MK Dons, who were at the timed managed by now-Swans boss Russel Martin. (TeamTalk) Photo: Ross Kinnaird Buy photo

3. Stoke sign Surridge Stoke City have brought in Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge on a four-year deal. The 23-year-old was unable to break into the Cherries side, and spent five separate spells out on loan before sealing a permanent exit to the Potters. (BBC Sport) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo

4. Royals knock back Laurent bid Reading are said to have knocked back a bid for Nottingham Forest for their key man Josh Laurent. The ex-Shrewsbury Town man had a dazzling debut campaign at the Madejski Stadium, and was named his club's player of the season. (Nottingham Post) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo