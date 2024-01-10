Hull City transfer news: Fabio Carvalho deal confirmed as Tyler Morton and Liam Delap work pays dividends

As with many Tigers deals, it had been trailed in advance by owner Acun Ilicali, but the loan has been completed in time for him to make his debut at home to Norwich City on Friday night.

The deal is a coup for the East Yorkshire club, with Southampton and Sheffield United amongst those linked to the 21-year-old midfielder or forward.

But Liverpool are said to have been impressed with the way coach Liam Rosenior has handled their midfielder Tyler Morton, who is also on loan from Anfield.

HELD BACK: Fabio Carvalho barely featured for RB Leipzig in the first half of the season

It will be Carvalho's second loan of the season after Liverpool cut short their arrangement with RB Leipzig having seen the Portuguese play just 360 minutes since August.

Manchester City youngster Liam Delap's career has been kick-started by moving to Hull this season after disappointing loans with Stoke City and Preston North End last season. The striker has seven Championship goals already this term, as opposed to four in total last.

A knee injury is expected to keep him out for some time, but it is another indication of what Hull can do for young players.

Unlike Delap when he joined, Carvalho has already transferred his potential to the Championship, having made his name in Fulham's 2022 promotion-winning side with 11 goals in 40 league appearances, 36 from the start.

That earned him a £5m move to Liverpool, for whom he has made four Premier League starts and one in the Champions League, in a 7-1 win at Rangers.