Hull City transfer news: Jean Michael Seri to leave, Tim Walter confirms
The 33-year-old has established himself as a fans favourite after joining on a free transfer from Fulham in 2022, and won the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in February.
He is expected to move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Orobah.
When Walter became coach in June it soon became apparent he was looking to move on from Seri, whose only football in the first three games of the season came in the League Cup, against a backdrop of talk of offers from the Middle East.
Hull loaned defensive midfielder Oscar Zambrano from LDU Quito, and continue to be linked with others in that position.
"We have been talking for a long time to each other and I respect Mika's decision because of the family," confirmed Walter.
"He's a great player. I have never seen a player like him with the technical abilities, but he's also a family man. He wants to spend more time with the family.”
Saudi clubs have until October 6 to do their business. The transfer deadline for Hull to make signings is August 30.
