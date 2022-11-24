'Hull City transfer news: Liam Rosenior on how many players he wants out in Tigers rebuild

So far this term, the Tigers have used a Championship-high total of 29 players in their 21 league fixtures so far in 2022-23.City, who have lost seven of their last eight home matches, are in 20th place in the table, are hovering just one point above the relegation zone.They brought in 20 players during the summer transfer window and a number are yet to settle.Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, Rosenior, who was appointed as Shota Arveladze's permanent successor earlier this month, said: "What I want to create is a squad where every single player feels like they are one suspension or one place away from playing."That creates real competition in training and a real togetherness and spirit which I want to help create here and Daws (Andy Dawson) has done a great job in starting.