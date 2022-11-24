'Hull City transfer news: Liam Rosenior on how many players he wants out in Tigers rebuild

So far this term, the Tigers have used a Championship-high total of 29 players in their 21 league fixtures so far in 2022-23.City, who have lost seven of their last eight home matches, are in 20th place in the table, are hovering just one point above the relegation zone.They brought in 20 players during the summer transfer window and a number are yet to settle.Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, Rosenior, who was appointed as Shota Arveladze's permanent successor earlier this month, said: "What I want to create is a squad where every single player feels like they are one suspension or one place away from playing."That creates real competition in training and a real togetherness and spirit which I want to help create here and Daws (Andy Dawson) has done a great job in starting.
"For me, that means 24 players.
"I am not criticising anything that has happened before me but when you have 17 or 18 unhappy players rather than nine or 10 - and players should be unhappy that they are not playing - the training ground atmosphere is naturally difficult.
"That can change a little bit when you reduce that number. It's about working with quality rather than quantity."