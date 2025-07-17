Hull City transfer news: Long-serving defender set for exit

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the signing of Sean McLoughlin, 12 months after missing out on the Hull City defender.

The Tigers have had well-publicised financial problems in 2025, resulting in two brief transfer embargoes and a three-window punishment which stops them signing players for transfer on loan fees.

So although chairman Acun Ilicali insists there is nothing to worry about, interest in their players is not to be sniffed at, and Championship club Blackburn have revived theirs in McLoughlin.

Having failed to seal a deal last summer, there is optimsim they can strike one this time.

McLoughlin is part of Hull's training camp in Turkey, and made 37 league starts last season, the most of the 28-year-old's six years in East Yorkshire.

Primarily a central defender, he finished the campaign as the club's first-choice left-back as the Tigers narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the campaign.

As recently as the final weekend of last season, McLoughlin told The Yorkshire Post how settled he was in Hull, saying: "It was my first club in England and I've been here ever since. I've been through a lot of milestones in my family's life. Living in Hull I've met a lot of friends for life and I definitely do feel a special connection to the fans and the club."

But with the difficulties around the club, the prospect of moving to a big Championship rival relatively close by may be too good to turn down.

SETTLED: But circumstances around Hull City could persuade Sean McLoughlin to move on (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Fellow central defender Alfie Jones has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough – yet to make a signing under new manager Rob Edwards – but Semi Ajayi's arrival on a free transfer means it would only promote McLoughlin to fourth in the centre-back pecking order.