Hull City transfer news: Midfielder arrives promising goals and assists after doing his homework

Hull City have signed midfielder Steven Alzate on a two-year contract to further flesh out their squad after their summer clearout.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colombian has been able to join outside of the transfer window because he was a free agent after being released by Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, and Hull had not named the full 25 senior players permitted in their Football League squad.

He arrives promising goals having had the club highly recommended to him by former team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Camden, the 26-year-old came through at Leyton Orient before moving to the south coast in July 2017. Although he only played 51 games for Brighton, 43 in the Premier League he also had a loans at Swindon Town and Standard Liege, where he played two seasons, scoring five goals and making another nine.

His contract contains the option for a further 12 months.

Alzate, who has seven international caps, was able to do his homework before joining.

“I’m extremely delighted to be here and for it to finally get done," he said. "Speaking to the directors, the ambition of the club was why I decided to join.

“Ex-teammates of mine have played here – Noah Ohio and Aaron Connolly – and said good things. I know Ryan Longman and Carl Rushworth from Brighton and Gustavo Puerta from the national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GETTING COMFORTABLE: Midfielder Steven Alzate at Hull City, his footballing home for the next two years

“I’ve never played here and I can’t wait to get on the pitch. I’m looking forward to getting my first minutes, playing, getting some wins and hopefully contributing some goals and assists.