Hull City transfer news: Room for improvement the big attraction as striker signs up

In Kyle Joseph, Ruben Selles says Hull City have signed a winner with plenty of scope to get better.

The Tigers have completed the signing of the 23-year-old Blackpool striker for a fee thought to be in the region of £2.5m.

Joseph has signed a three-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

The manager who signed off the deal – Hull's 2014 FA Cup final manager Steve Bruce – gave him a ringing endorsement which only confirmed Selles' view of the Scottish Under-21 international.

"Steve and I have the same vision about football, we love players who can be intense, aggressive and front-footed, who have the quality in possession to score goals, to run into spaces and to be team players," said present Hull coach Selles.

"That's why Kyle is now with us, because he has all those abilities. He has the task to challenge Joao (Pedro) in the No 9 position but he can also be versatile and he has sometimes played from the sides as he did at Blackpool as a double nine (second centre-forward) or as a winger in a 4-4-2.

"I think it's a great addition in terms of character – a winner, a person that wants to do things properly every single time. He can be a very important addition for us.

"We are getting a winner who is all in. When he goes on the football pitch he's going to do it, he's intense. He's a very difficult player to play against because of his constant movement.

"He suits our dressing room."

With a lack of goals one of Hull's many shortcomings this season, Joseph will need to hit the ground running but Selles sees him as much more than a quick fix.

"I think with a player like Kyle you get a player who can make an impact now and the No 9 market is quite difficult the numbers you want for that category," he said.

"But at the same time we can help him to improve his game and he can make us better."

For his part, Joseph explained Selles’ presence was a big draw.

“The gaffer is a massive reason why I wanted to join this club,” he said. “I feel like he can take me to another level and really get the best out of me. That was a big thing for me to come here.

“He spoke about how he sees me fitting into his team as a high-energy striker, how my qualities can help the team and how he feels he can develop me. When I heard that, I really wanted to work underneath him.

“I’m really excited to get going now off the back of what has been a really productive season for me so far (with eight goals for Blackpool) and try to improve and better it.”