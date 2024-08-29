Hull City transfer news: Striker becomes 18th player to join the Tigers' summer exodus
The centre-forward began the campaign as Hull's only specialist centre-forward and got off the mark with a stoppage-time penalty to equalise at home to Bristol City on the first day of the season.
But with Mason Burstow and Chris Bedia having joined since and with another striker targeted, the Colombian has been allowed to join Mexican side Juarez for an undisclosed fee.
Estupinan was not part of last season's squad having been loaned to Brazilian side Bahia in January, an arrangement that was cut short not long after Tim Walter took over as coach in June. Ryan Woods and Callum Jones were two other players moved on after spending last season on loan.
But Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves, Ozan Tufan, Jason Lokilo (in the first half of the season), Ryan Allsop, Matt Ingram, Jean Michael Seri, Adama Traore, Greg Docherty, Billy Sharp, Brandon Fleming , James Furlong, Aaron Connolly, Cyrus Christie and Vaughn Covil were part of the first-team squad, and have all since left. Fabio Carvalho, Liam Delap, Tyler Morton and Anass Zaroury returned to their parent clubs are loans, with all but Morton sold on.
To date 11 players have arrived in their place, but the Tigers have ambitions to land a goalkeeper, a midfielder, two wingers and a striker before Friday's 11pm deadline. They are also working to complete a deal for Liam Cooper, although as a free agent, he does not have the same time pressures.
Some of the signings will take longer than others, and Walter warned that Estupinan's compatriot Gustavo Puerta, loaned from Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday with an option to buy, falls into that category.
Walter described the midfielder as "very talented, a good dribbler, and aggressive," but warned: "He hasn’t played too many games in Germany so he will need time. It’s a new country and a new philosophy, but he is very talented and we are happy to have him."
