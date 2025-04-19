Hull City transfer news: Tigers announce first signing of summer 2025 window
The 21-year-old joined on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen but the deal will officially be made permanent on July 1.
Puerta did not make his Tigers debut until late October as he got up to speed with English football but has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances so far this season.
He scored an equaliser against Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup, and an important winner versus relegation rivals Oxford United, although Hull lost the cup tie on penalties, and he was sent off for a second yellow card against the Us.
Which division Puerta will be playing in next season is still to be decided. The Tigers are two points from safety in the Championship going into their final three games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.