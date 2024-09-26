Hull City transfer news: Tigers bolster centre-forward options with free agent signing

Hull City have signed free agent Joao Pedro to plug the hole they were unable to on deadline day.

The Tigers signed four players on transfer deadline day but were unable to land the third centre-forward they wanted having sold Oscar Estupinan, seen Liam Delap recalled after a loan and released Billy Sharp and Aaron Connolly to join Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland respectively.

Brazilian-born Italian international Pedro was available to sign outside of the window because he had been released by Fenerbahce.

The 32-year-old has signed a one-year contract, which the club has the option of extending by a further 12 months.

Pedro had a productive eight-year spell at Cagiliari which saw him score 86 goals in 271 appearances between 2014 and 2022, leading to his solitary Italian cap, but it must be said his numbers since have not been impressive.

His form in Italy earned him a £5.4m move to Turkey in 2022, but he scored only five goals for Fenerbahce, one in the Europa League.

They loaned him to Braziian side Gremio last season, but he only found the net three times in 30 appearances there, and was released by his parent club at the end of it.

Having not played since July, when he was a substitute against Palmeiras, or started since June, the striker will need time to get up to speed, but Hull are looking for competition to Chris Bedia and Mason Burstow, both of whom are yet to score this season.