Hull City transfer news: Tigers close in on midfielder move, West Brom chase exciting ex-Ajax forward

Speaking after the game, Grant McCann pulled no punches in criticising his side's efforts, and contended: “The first half was very poor. We were nowhere near where we can be and should be - there was a lack of energy and a lack of aggression.

“There was also not enough sprinting and not enough zip about us. In the second half we improved. We conceded early, but the response from the young group was great. After that, I thought the game just petered out.

“We’ve been on the winning end of those penalties last season, but unfortunately for us we’ve lost this time. But the players know that’s not the standards we set here. That’s not the way we go about things here.

He added: “The positives from the evening were getting young Will Jarvis some minutes, Harry Wood some minutes, Andy Smith some minutes – we think very highly of some of these Academy players and I think you could see their quality when they came on.

“If you put it into context, Di’Shon was good in the game but hasn’t played many minutes in pre-season. Matt Smith has only played 45 minutes for Manchester City and then 20 for us at the weekend – so it was the first real competitive minutes for those two for a while.”

The Tigers will be eager to bounce back when they take on QPR this weekend, and put in a similarly scintillating display to the one that saw them t hrash Preston North End in their opening game of the season.

