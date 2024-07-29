Hull City transfer news: Tigers close in on one target, but defender's absence 'due to injury'
German side SV Darmstadt were quite open about the fact Mehlem's absence from their 2-0 win over Coventry City was because he is set to move on in this window, but the Tigers are still negotiating with Wigan over centre-back Hughes, whose absence against Blackburn Rovers was attributed to a back injury.
Hull are desperately short of numbers in every area of the field after a start to the window which has seen 15 players sold or released, four loanees return to their parent clubs and only Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh arrive in their places.
Mehlem played in the hole between midfield and attack, and in a two-man holding midfield for Darmstadt last season. In the past the right-footer has made occasional appearances wide on either side.
The 26-year-old joined Darmstadt from his hometown club Karlsruher seven years ago.
Walter coached at Karlsruhe earlier in his career and has since come up against the former German youth international with Hamburg and Stuttgart in Bundesliga 2.
Hull also have an interest in Wigan's England Under-20 international Hughes but with the clubs still to reach agreement, Latics manager Shaun Maloney was keen to stress the defender's absence from their match against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday was unrelated.
"Charlie had an issue with his back before the Fylde game, and it was touch and go whether he played that day," he said.
Hull are also believed to be interested in Basel winger Liam Millar, Leicester City forward Kasey McAteer, and are looking for another goalkeeper after the departures of Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram.
The transfer window closes at 11pm on August 30, and Hull's first competitive game of the season is 20 days earlier, at home to Bristol City.
