Hull City transfer news: Tigers hopeful of solution in position which has let them down for two years

Hull City are hoping Matija Frigan can be the answer to their long-running problems at centre-forward.

Coach Sergej Jakirovic worked with the 22-year-old Croatian at Rjeka, and is hopeful of doing so again.

Hull's transfer business has been in a period of stasis since they were put under two transfer embargoes and a three-window period of fee restrictions in early July. The embargoes were quickly lifted and the fee restrictions are being appealed, but with only two confirmed signings this summer, the Tigers need to act with chairman Acun Ilicali targeting 10 additions this summer.

Centre-forward is the biggest concern, with Joao Pedro their top-scorer last season with six Championship goals. Hull triggered their option to retain Pedro for 2025-26, then decided against after discussions with the player.

Mason Burstow, signed to play down the middle but mainly used wide, got two league goals, Chris Bedia three before his season-long loan was cancelled midway through, and his January replacement Kyle Joseph none.

As a team, Hull scored 44 goals in 46 matches.

Not since 2022-23 has an out-and-out centre-forward scored double-figure league goals for them, although attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan scored some of his 10 goals from there in the following campaign.

Frigan has played on the right wing but is primarily a centre-forward, and scored 13 goals in last season's Belgian league. Hull Live have reported he is a top target for the Tigers, and one they are hopeful of landing.

RELATIONSHIP: Hull City coach Sergej Jakirovic worked with Matija Frigan early in the forward's career (Image: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Westerlo coach Issame Charaï has said he would like to keep the player, but does not know what will happen.

All transfers need Football League approval but the restrictions Hull are under make this a more significant hurdle than usual.

The two embargoes for loan fees due over Louie Barry and Fin Burns were quickly lifted – the second in the grace period before it was even announced – but the fee restrictions prevent Hull from paying transfer or loan fees for players until 2027.

The debts were put down to misunderstandings and cashflow problems, with Sheffield Wednesday believed to owe Hull for the 2022 signing of Mallik Wilks. But they have not been the only incidents, with players paid 48 hours later than expected in April, and suppliers not being paid on time raising concerns.

PROBLEM POSITION: Oscar Estupinan was the last genuine centre-forward to score double-figure Championship goals for Hull City (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

The Tigers are appealing the fee restriction but do not expect a verdict until late this month, with their Championship season kicking off at Coventry City on August 9.

To date they have signed free transfers Semi Ajayi and Dillon Phillips. They also announced the purchases of Gustavo Puerta and Reda Laalaoui, but crucially did not register them before the fee restrictions were introduced, so do not yet know if the pair are their players.

Free agent Jonjo Shelvey played as a midfield trialist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Istanbulspor in Turkey on Tuesday.