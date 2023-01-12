HULL CITY boss Liam Rosenior says the club are ‘nearly there’ in terms of bringing in Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei on loan – although City fans will have to wait to see him in action for the club.

The teenager, who worked with Rosenior at Derby County, currently has a minor injury, but will sign for the Tigers and be available for the club after a short spell of rehabilitation, Rosenior revealed.

He said: “We are nearly there. I ‘ll be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have pretty much agreed a deal. Malcolm had a minor injury in training, which held things up a little bit, but I can’t wait to have him in.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Malcolm Ebiowei of Crystal Palace takes their sides fifth penalty which is saved by Nick Pope of Newcastle United during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St James' Park on November 09, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a lot of competition for him. But I think the fact I have worked with him before and I know him – and he knows me – means he cannot wait to get started and I can’t wait to have him here.

"He’s going to be a real asset to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, we are in conversations about the best thing for him in terms of his re-hab. He’s going to be a few weeks.

"What I want to do with every loan player is make sure they get the best treatment, whether that’s here or at their parent club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we have been really clear in how much we want Malcolm for the rest of the season.

"The game schedule has helped us as there are only four games in the next four weeks with the way the games have come. We have done our homework and look into things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Would I rather have Malcolm for 16 of those 20 games or someone I am not sure about for 20 games? (Yes). I know his character and potential and am really excited to work with him.”

The forward, who has represented the Netherlands and England at youth level, joined Chelsea’s academy in 2009 and spent time in the youth set-ups at Arsenal, Rangers and.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his professional debut with the Rams earlier this year – coming on as a substitute in Derby’s 3-1 win over Hull in February.