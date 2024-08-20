Hull City transfer news: Tigers on verge of signing who will add to forward options - but perhaps not immediately

Hull City are close to adding a third centre-forward option to their squad, but Chris Bedia may need time to get up to full fitness.

The striker is believed to be finalising a loan move which will continue and perhaps complete the revamp of Hull’s forward line.

Bedia's move to Union Berlin in January did not work out as planned, leaving him short of game-time ahead of the move.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as a 6ft 3in centre-forward who earned his move to the Bundesliga on the back of a decent goalscoring ratio in the Swiss League, the Tigers will be hoping he can add something different when he gets up to speed.

Oscar Estupinan, recalled from a loan spell in Brazil, started the season as Hull's only recognised striker, and marked his return with a stoppage-time penalty to earn a point at home to Bristol City.

Youngster Mason Burstow has since joined permanently from Chelsea to bolster a forward line which lost Liam Delap, Noah Ohio, Billy Sharp and Aaron Connolly in the summer. Even Ozan Tufan and Fabio Carvalho, who filled the gap at times as "false nines", have moved on, whilst winger Ryan Longman, back from a loan at Millwall, dislocated his shoulder for a second time this year in pre-season.

Hull have missed out on a variety of attacking talents in this window, from Kieffer Moore early on to Tommy Conway last week. Moore joined Sheffield United and Conway Middlesbrough.

Ivorian Bedia spent the early years of his career in France and Belgium before moving to Switzerland in 2022. He played for Tours and Charleroi, with loans at Zulte Waregem, Tryoes and Sochaux-Montbeliard.

PRODUCTIVE SPELL: Chris Bedia performed well for Servette

The now-28-year-old flourished at Servette, where 25 goals in 54 games earnt him a move to Germany, but all his seven appearances for relegation-threatened Union Berlin last season came from the bench, and his only goal was in a 4-3 defeat at home to Bochum.

Bedia, who according to Hull Live landed in the country on Tuesday ahead of a medical, will be Hull's 10th summer signing after a flurry of activity after the season started, but is unlikely to be the last, with uncertainty about the future of holding midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

"He's played for some big clubs and he's a very, very, very good footballer," said Hull's coach Tim Walter of Seri.

"I like him very much, very much, but it's not always up to me or up to the club. It's also up to the situation for Mika. I'm very happy with him, so that's all I can say at the moment."

Walter's actions have said more than his words, though, giving Seri a second-half run-out in the League Cup after missing the opening game with what was described as a minor injury, then leaving the Liam Rosenior favourite as an unused substitute against Plymouth Argyle on the weekend.

The African Cup of Nations winner has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for most of the summer. Rather disruptively for clubs like Hull who have to be conscious of financial fair play rules, the Saudi transfer window remains open until October 6, whereas in England it closes on August 31.

Blackburn Rovers' midfielder Lewis Travis has been linked but the Championship side are understandably reluctant to lose their captain at this stage of the window.