HULL CITY head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that the Championship club are to close to bringing in a new goalkeeping option on loan.

City are light of a senior keeper to fight it out with Matt Ingram following Nathan Baxter's return to parent club Chelsea due to ankle injury.

The East Yorkshire club have named rookie Thimothee Lo-Tulata on the bench for their last two matches as back up.

Speaking after the weekend draw with Huddersfield Town, Rosenior said that the club were going to recall Harvey Cartwright from his loan spell at Peterborough United and assess him.

Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The 20-year-old is still short on senior experience and has made just one appearance for Posh in the first half of the season.

Providing an update to Radio Humberside, Rosenior, whose side visit Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on Friday, said: "We've got interest in one or two options and hopefully that gets done really soon.

"I am really excited about that one because it's the calibre that we want at the club, and it's the calibre of player who has been there and done it.

"I won't give you any more than that, but we are really pushing ahead with that one, so we're in a really good place at the moment. It'll be a loan until the end of the season.

"At this stage of the season, I wanted more experience. Matty (Ingram) is doing a fantastic job and he's getting better in the way that we play, but I want someone who is going to challenge him and keep pushing him like Nathan did before that.

"We're really close to an experienced goalkeeper and hopefully that will get done really soon. I don't think it will be done before the weekend. A lot different moving parts with that, but one that we are confident we will get over the line."

